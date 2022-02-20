UH tennis falls to Texas Tech on the road

UH tennis was back on the road over the weekend to take on Texas Tech at the McLeod Tennis Center in Lubbock, Texas, where they received their fourth loss on the season now after being defeated 7-0 by the Red Raiders.

The afternoon began with doubles play and wasted no time getting going.

The Red Raider team of sophomore Kailey Evans and freshman Avelina Sayfetdinova defeated the Cougars’ junior Azul Pedemonti and freshman Maria Dzemeshkevich 6-1 to kick things off.

Soon after Pedemonti and Dzemeshkevich fell, sophomore pairing of Blanca Cortijo Parreno and Laura Slisane fell 6-2 to freshman Cristina Tiglea and sophomore Margarita Skriabina in their match to give Texas Tech the doubles point early.

UH freshman Elena Trencheva and senior Sophie Gerits were granted a win over junior Olivia Peet sophomore Metka Komac after leading 5-2 by the time the point was awarded.

Momentum continued into singles for the Red Raiders, they won all six matches that took place to make it a clean sweep and managed to lose just one set.

Pedemonti was the lone Cougar able to win a set in singles, but ultimately fell 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in a tight contest against Sayfetdinova.

The tough loss moves the Cougars to 3-4 on the season, they take on Lamar University next back in Houston at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility.

[email protected]