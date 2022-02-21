Quiet bats lead to 0-3 start for UH baseball in the MLB4 Tournament

Stranding runners on base, 26 to be exact, plagued UH baseball over the weekend as the Cougars fell to the University of California, San Diego State and No. 8 TCU in the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona to open the season.

Here is a closer look at each game:

Friday

UH’s season opener against Cal was the textbook definition of a pitchers’ duel.

Temple Junior College transfer Nathan Medrano got the nod on opening day and was excellent in his Cougars debut.

The junior right-handed pitcher threw seven innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out six.

On the other side, Cal’s Josh White generated 10 strikeouts over a scoreless 5 and 1/3 innings pitched.

The Golden Bears broke the scoreless game in the top of the seventh on an RBI double from catcher Cole Elvis.

A throwing error in the bottom of the eighth brought home sophomore center fielder Samuel Tormos and sophomore Anthony Tulimero to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead.

Three outs away from opening the season with a win, Cal’s Caleb Lomavita hit a 1-2 from UH junior pitcher Derrick Cherry over the left field wall to even the game.

UH failed to score in the bottom half of the ninth, sending the game into extras.

In the top of the tenth, the Golden Bears scored two runs on an RBI single and sacrifice fly.

Cal’s Henrik Reinertsen sent the Cougars down in order in the bottom half of the inning to earn the win.

Cherry, who allowed three runs over three innings, took the loss.

Saturday

Another transfer, right-hander Logan Clayton who spent the 2021 season at College of Central Florida, took the mound for the Cougars in game two.

Clayton cruised through the first four innings of the game.

Sophomore right fielder Samuel Benjamin put the Cougars up 1-0 in the top of the fifth on an RBI triple.

In the bottom half of the inning, Clayton ran into trouble, giving up three runs.

The Aztecs added an insurance run in the seventh.

UH rallied in the ninth junior center fielder Brandon Uhse delivered a pinch hit double to drive in two runs.

With Uhse on second and two outs, sophomore DH Alex Lopez flew out to center, ending the Cougars’ comeback hopes as they fell 4-3.

Sunday

The tournament finale was rough from the beginning for UH, as the Cougars fell to No. 8 TCU 10-0 in a game that ended after eight innings due to a mercy rule.

UH starting pitcher Kerry Wright only made it 2/3 of an inning after allowing two runs in the first.

The Horned Frogs put up two more runs in the second and plated another in the third to quickly bring the lead up to 5-0.

Junior right-hander Jaycob Deese was the only bright spot for UH, coming out of the bullpen and throwing five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits.

After increasing its lead to 6-0 in the seventh, the TCU bats exploded for four runs in the bottom of the eighth, ending the game on a mercy rule.

TCU’s Brett Walker threw 6 and 2/3 scoreless innings, fanning five Cougars to earn the win.

