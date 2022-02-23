UH baseball defeats McNeese State for first win of 2022

Despite getting only two hits, UH baseball capitalized on its opportunities to earn the first win of the season, defeating McNeese State 3-2 on Tuesday night in Lake Charles, Lousiana.

After a pair of walks to lead off the top of the first inning, sophomore center fielder Samuel Tormos singled up the middle to drive in two Cougars.

Sophomore catcher Anthony Tulimero followed with a single of his own, advancing Tormos to third. But the Cougars were unable to cash in another run after junior shortstop Ian McMillan struck out looking to end the inning.

The UH baseball team did not record another hit over the game’s final eight innings.

In the bottom of the third, McNeese’s Tre’ Obregon hit a two-run home run to even the game at 2-2.

UH junior pitcher Ben Sears came out of the bullpen in relief in the fourth inning, throwing four scoreless innings and striking out a career-high seven Cowboys.

Despite the bats going quiet, the Cougars took advantage of a couple of walks and errors to regain the lead in the sixth inning.

Up 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth, UH baseball opening day starter Nathan Medrano came in to close things out for the Cougars. The junior right-hander did his job, recording the final three outs highlighted by two strikeouts to earn the save.

