UH women’s golf places seventh at ICON Invitational

The UH women’s golf team capped off the ICON Invitational in a tie for seventh place with a score of 869 (+5).

Senior Annie Kim led the Cougars with the highest individual finish in the tournament and a tie for ninth place at 211 (-5).

The first round saw the UH women’s golf team produce a good day of scores with four players scoring par or below. Kim posted the highest score of the round for the Cougars with a 70 to place her in a tie for 11th.

Freshman Brooke Morales appeared in her first collegiate event this invitational. She recorded a par-72 in her first round to sit in a tie for 25th.

Sophomore Nicole Abelar matched Morales’ 72 for a tie in 25th while senior Maria Jose Martinez finished with a score of 75 to place in a tie for 49th.

To round out the first day of action, senior Ariana Saenz posted a 76 to finish her round tied for 59th.

Martinez led the way in the second round with a 70 to propel her up to a tie for 23rd while Kim posted a par-72 to fall to 16th place.

Morales and Saenz went even in their respective second rounds with 74 each, as they moved into ties for 28th and 51st place.

Abelar struggled in her second round with a score of 80 as she took the largest fall of the day and sank to a tie for 58th place heading into the last day.

Round three saw Kim bounce back with the best score of the tournament for UH women’s golf at 69 to move up into a tie for ninth place.

Martinez scored a 73 to finish the tournament tied for 30th while Morales matched her second-round score of 74 to end her collegiate debut in a tie for 36th place.

Abelar and Saenz wrapped up the final round with a 74 and 76 to grab ties for 58th place.

The UH women’s golf team’s next tournament will take them to Tucson, Ariz. where it will compete at the MountainView Collegiate on March 18-20.

