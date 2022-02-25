UH baseball defeats TSU in home opener

The Cougars’ bats came alive on Friday night, tallying 12 hits as UH baseball defeated Texas Southern University with a final score of 11-4 in the 2022 home opener at Schroeder Park.

TSU got the scoring started in the top of the second inning on an RBI double by second baseman CJ Castillo. UH answered in the bottom half of the inning as sophomore third baseman Zach Arnold singled to left to drive in a pair of Cougars.

The Tigers evened things at 2-2 in the third inning, but it was all UH after that.

After plating a run in both the fifth and sixth innings to go up by two, the Cougars put up crooked numbers in the seventh and eighth to blow the game wide open.

Junior shortstop Ian McMillan drove in a run on an RBI single followed by a double from junior left fielder Brandon Uhse that brought two more Cougars home.

In the eighth, sophomore catcher Anthony Tulimero doubled, driving in two runs. The Cougars plated another run thanks to a TSU error.

McMillan capped off the inning by driving in another run, his third of the night.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Colby Casey earned the win for UH baseball, throwing two scoreless innings in relief.

Junior right-handed pitcher Jaycob Deese earned the save, getting the final 12 outs for the Cougars allowing just one earned run while striking out nine Tigers.

With the win, UH improved to 33-0 of all-time against TSU.

