UH tennis sweeps Lamar for fourth win

UH tennis defeated Lamar University 4-0 Thursday afternoon at the Chancellors Family Center in Houston for the fourth win of the season.

The match was moved due to inclement weather and only singles play was held, but the Cougars came out red-hot despite it all.

Early in the afternoon, senior Sophie Gerits got things going for UH tennis with a big 6-1, 6-0 win over Lamar sophomore Jayci Wong.

Almost immediately after, sophomore Laura Slisane wrapped up her match in dominating fashion as well for the Cougars after defeating Lamar sophomore Alba Perez 6-2, 6-0 to clinch the win for the day due to no doubles matches taking place.

UH freshman Maria Dzemeshkevich and junior Azul Pedemonti were both awarded wins as well after holding large leads at the time of the Cougars’ second singles win, Dzemeshkevich led 6-1, 4-2 over sophomore Ana Jolic and Pedemonti was up 6-3, 3-1 over sophomore Elena Rubio.

The win puts the Cougars back to an even record at 4-4 on the season now.

[email protected]