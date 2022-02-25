UH-Victoria enrollment falls 12 percent

UH-Victoria suffered a 12 percent enrollment drop for Spring 2022, said the UH System Board of Regents Chancellor Renu Khator.

In a statement to the UH community about key points from the Board of Regents meeting, Khator said while the other campuses’ spring enrollment the decline isn’t surprising.

“It is important to note that universities all over the nation are experiencing significant enrollment declines due to the lingering impact of the global pandemic,” Khator said.

Despite the drop in enrollment, Khator said the board appointed a UH-Victoria faculty member as interim dean of the campus’ new College of Natural and Applied Science.

Associate biology professor Dmitri Sobolev will work to establish an infrastructure for the college and develop more STEM courses, according to the statement.

Sobolev will also focus on enrollment rates for both the Victoria and Katy areas.

