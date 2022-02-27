No. 14 UH flexes its muscle against SMU

No. 14 Houston avenged its loss earlier in the month to SMU on Sunday, blowing out the Mustangs 75-61 in front of a jam-packed Fertitta Center crowd decked in black.

With the win, the Cougars increases their first-place lead in the American Athletic Conference to two games.

The Cougars’ bigs feasted in the paint against the smaller SMU lineup, scoring at will. Senior forward Fabian White, senior center Josh Carlton and sophomore forward J’Wan Roberts combined for 18 first half points.

Jamal Shead found the open man early and often, as the sophomore point guard dished out seven assists in the first six minutes of the game.

The UH lead grew as large as 19 in the first half.

After not making a single 3-pointer in the first half, SMU came out on fire from deep to start the second half. The Mustangs hit a trio of 3’s in the first four minutes of the second half to cut the UH lead to eight.

A White dunk plus the foul sparked a 15-2 UH run to put the game away for good.

UH dominated the boards, outrebounding the Mustangs 49 to 25 including pulling down 21 offensive rebounds resulting in 18 second chance points.

White scored a game-high 21 points to go along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Carlton added 19 points and eight rebounds.

Shead dished out 11 assists to go along with his 10 points for a double-double.

Graduate guard Taze Moore scored 11 points.

