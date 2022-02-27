UH women’s basketball crushes SMU on Senior Day

Junior guard Britney Onyeje’s game-high 17 points carried the UH women’s basketball team to a commanding 65-36 victory over SMU on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at Fertitta Center.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 14-13 overall, having won five of their last seven contests.

After a tight first quarter, the Cougars dominated the final 30 minutes of play, outscoring the Mustangs 53-27.

Turnovers were huge for UH, as the Cougars cashed in 25 points on 19 SMU turnovers.

Junior guard Tiara Young scored 13 points and senior guard Eryka scored 10 points in her final game at Fertitta Center.

SMU’s 36 points marked the fewest points UH has given up this season.

[email protected]