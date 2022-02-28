UH track and field shines at AAC Indoor Championships

The UH track and field team concluded its season at the American Athletic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships as the men’s team took its seventh-straight Indoor title while the women’s team took fourth place.

In the men’s 400 meters, graduate student Tyrell Valentine took second place with a 47.10 time.

Freshman De’Vion Wilson followed Valentine’s strong opening for the Cougars with a first-place title in the men’s 60-meter hurdles.

Freshman Shaun Maswanganyi picked up another title with his first-place finish in the men’s 60 meters.

Maswanganyi also took home the Most Valuable Performer and Freshman of the Year awards for his performance.

In the men’s 800 meters, the Cougars secured the top two spots with freshman Adam Mason finishing in first and senior Christian Gilmore taking the number two spot.

The Cougars’ men’s 4×400 meter relay team repeated as conference champions, taking first place with a time of 3:09.48.

In the men’s triple jump, junior Jadon Brome took the title with an impressive 15.49-meter mark, while in women’s field senior Nu’uausala Tuilefano took the title after entering the final round in third place.

The women’s team got its first podium finish of the contest with graduate student Naomi Taylor’s second-place finish in the women’s 60-meter hurdle.

Not soon after, senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza clocked a third-place finish in the women’s 200 meters with a time of 23.81.

To complete the women’s track day, sophomore Iman Babineaux led the way in giving the Cougars a second-place finish in the 4×400 meter relay.

Head coach Leroy Burrell and his coaching staff were awarded the Indoor Coaching Staff of the Year award for the Cougars’ dominant performance all season long.

