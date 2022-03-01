A guide to voting in the 2022 SGA Election

After the presidential debate and hours spent campaigning, the time has finally come for students to vote for the next Student Government Association president, vice president and other related seats.

Voting is occurring from now until Mar. 4 and three voters will be randomly chosen for a Nintendo Switch. To vote, log into Access UH, click on the GetInvolved icon and sign in.

The three parties running this year are Conscious Coogs, ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA and THE BLACK COUGARS. While THE BLACK COUGARS consists of Micheal Mpamaugo as the sole candidate, the other two parties each have a president and vice presidential candidate, along with senators for different colleges.

Running for president of Conscious Coogs, Brett Bonneté has focused his platform on LGBTQ students and making the campus safer and more accessible, with Alexis Boehmer running for vice president.

Those running for senators for the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences are Ashley Canright, Jacob Loew, Joey Cham, Esme Ledezma, Eduardo Moeller, Atirikta Kumar and Abraham Nuñez.

Undergraduates at Large are Rohit Shajan, Allyson Campos, Justine Samaroo, Alex Westerbeck, Dior Opondo and Oliver Lehr, with Graduates at Large consisting of Sandra Ortiz and Bárbara Lomelí.

From Bauer, Sameer Abdulmajeed, Amritha Siby, Poornima Iyer and Bre Marin are running. In the College of Education, Gabriele Hamdieh and Zunayra Hemani are running.

Both the College of Arts and the Honors College have one person running; Jasmine Arani and Tuyen Le, respectively. Lastly, Mary Potestas and Salik Faisal are running through the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

Joshua Martin and Derek Layne are running for president and vice president of ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA, focusing their platform on increasing the University’s graduation rates, putting students back in control and providing more resources for victims of sexual assault.

CLASS senators include Victor Castro, Jaclyn Foteh, Kayla Garcia, Marie McGrew and Susan Osawe. Aryana Azizi, Luke Bowers, Nayla Nahas and Zachary Schroeder are running as UGAL’s.

Hadley Psencik is running as Bauer senator, Doug Yowell as Technology senator and Brandon Hayes as NSM senator.

Caitlyn Foret and Jadyn Winsett are running as Honors senators and Evan Buisson and Timothy Healey are running as Engineering senators.

[email protected]ilycougar.com