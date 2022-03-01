UH tennis rolls past UTSA and Northwestern State

It was a busy couple of days for UH tennis as they took on and defeated both UTSA and Northwestern State within a two-day span, taking on the Roadrunners Sunday and the Lady Demons Monday.

The Cougars defeated both teams 6-1 each at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility, making it three-straight wins and propelling them to a 6-4 record on the year.

UTSA

UH came out with a sense of urgency against the Roadrunners, winning the first two doubles matches needed to earn the point and leaving the third unfinished despite leading at the time.

The Cougar pair of senior Sophie Gerits and freshman Elena Trencheva got the first win of the afternoon with a 6-3 victory over UTSA sophomore Eva Beyebach and freshman Stanislava Bobrovnikova.

Sophomores Blanca Cortijo Parreno and Laura Slisane secured the point for UH shortly after with a 6-3 win of their own over the Roadrunner’s team of junior Keegan McCain and senior Jazmin Starr.

The onslaught continued into singles play, where the Cougars were able to get things going fast with both Gerits and Parreno getting wins early over their opponents and both winning 6-1, 6-4 in the contests to make it a 3-0 lead for the Cougars.

Junior Azul Pedemonti made it 4-0 with a big 7-5, 6-0 win over Bobrovnikova and officially secured the win on the day for UH, but the teams chose to finish out the matches and the Cougars came out on top 6-1.

UTSA got on the board late in the day with the lone point coming from Starr, she defeated Slisane in a tight 6-3, 7-5 battle.

Northwestern State

Day two of the Cougars back-to-back matches got off to a scary start after UH was swept in doubles and surrendered the point early.

Pedemonti and freshman Maria Dzemeshkevich were the first to go down, losing 6-2 against the Northwestern State team of sophomore Mariella Minetti and freshman Tjasa Klevisar.

Both the team of Parreno and Slisane and the team of sophomore Gabriela Giraldo and Trencheva were the next to go down for the Cougars and gave the Lady Demons the first point of the day.

Singles was redemption time for UH, they went on an absolute tear and won all six singles matches on the day to make it a 6-1 victory on the day.

Giraldo, Parreno, Dzemeshkevich and Slisane dominated their opponents to give the Cougars the four match wins needed to clinch the win on the day but like the match against UTSA, the schools decided to finish it out.

This is where Trevncheva closed out a close 6-4, 6-4 win over Northwestern State senior Patrycja Polanska and Pedemonti won a 6-4, 7-5 nail biter against Minetti to finish the day strong and make it a clean sweep in singles play for the Cougars.

[email protected]