Events celebrating diversity through Culture Connect Week

Culture Connect Week observes diversity within the campus and educates students through a week-long celebration held from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4.

This year’s celebration is presented by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion and will include various multicultural events to educate the UH community.

The tabling kickoff held on Feb. 28 introduced the week’s events and encouraged students to share their #IAMUH stories.

“I’m hoping that students can come in and just know and learn more about the different cultures that we have here at UH,” said instructional assistant Lupita Hernandez. “We want to be inclusive as well. Going beyond diversity and having students engage in all these different activities we have.”

The schedule of events for this week is A Cultural Conversation: “The Price of Beauty” on Tuesday, Mar. 1. Hosted by the center’s peer educators, students discussed societal norms and how it affects different cultures and people.

The next event is the first-ever “Cultural Catwalk” hosted by Council for Cultural Activities happening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 2. It will be showcasing a fashion show reflecting all the diversity and cultural wear on campus.

Thursday’s event is “Dance Fusion” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located in the Houston Room where students and cultural organizations are performing dances and providing tutorials to the UH community.

The final event of Culture Connect Week is the “Diver(city) Excursion Experience” on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Students who submitted an RSVP form will join a small group touring communities in Houston including Project Row Houses to explore art, social justice and the history of the city.

“I am excited about The Price of Beauty and the Cultural Catwalk because I think it’s a pretty interesting view on cultures,” said biology sophomore Priya Koshy. “I think it’s really cool that we have opportunities to learn and express diversity.”

[email protected]