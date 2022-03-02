Indie games options are great for new, interested players

In the world of video games, one usually thinks of the most popular ones like Mario, Pokémon or Legend of Zelda. However, indie games, short for independent games, are a great place to start for new players and those interested in the past time.

Indie games refer to video gaming not made by top companies like Nintendo, Epic Games and Microsoft. They’re made by smaller studios that don’t usually have the same level of financial backing.

These indie games are usually cheaper than big-name video games. Instead of spending $60 or $70 on one game, a player can buy around three to four games within that same budget.

Price definitely varies, but when it comes to the indie games found on Steam you can usually find good ones to put a lot of hours into like Stardew Valley and Terraria while paying less than $20 for each.

Meanwhile, when Nintendo releases a game it’s usually bound to be around $60. This expensive price tag can deter new people from getting into video games. Indie games are low-risk financially in comparison.

These options are also low-risk for newcomers when it comes to time. A lot of indie games are short in length, which is perfect for people who are trying to get into gaming but don’t want to commit to 60 hours of gameplay. This can also be good for those who just don’t have the time to play video games as frequently as others.

Another reason indie games should be explored is the amazing storylines, graphics and characters provided. Unlike big-name video games, which are generally considered to stick to a formula like Call of Duty and Pokémon in order to maintain a large fan base, indie games have the freedom to take risks with the paying format. Since these companies are smaller, they tend to cater to a small but dedicated audience.

This leads to a ton of creativity in indie games where the gameplay and storylines are on a unique level that isn’t found in mainstream titles. They have a ton of unique options ranging from puzzles, visual novels, role-playing games, first person shooters, farming simulations and more.

One hit game called Unpacking consists of unpacking a character’s belongings as they move from place to place, which reveals details about the character’s life in a compelling way.

Coffee Talk is a relaxing visual novel filled with lo-fi music soundtracks, the sounds of a cafe at midnight and mythical characters you befriend as you make their favorite drinks. The old 2D graphics give a nostalgic feeling to the game that leaves you immersed in the nightly coffee talks.

If you still prefer combat-based games, there are options like Hades. Inspired by Greek mythology, this game allows you to fight your way through the underworld. Even if you end up dying along the way, the characters in the game remember your attempts and you have the ability to get stronger.

What sets this apart from more mainstream combat games is that the graphics are a mix of 2D/3D visuals with smooth, clear fighting scenes, making it fun to play and easy on the eyes.

If you want to get into video games, the independent ones are a great place to start. They tend to be cheaper, have less of a time commitment and have a plethora of creativity. There are so many different options, so you’re bound to find one that suits your interests.

Cindy Rivas Alfaro is a journalism freshman who can be reached at [email protected]