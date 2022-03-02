Students host ‘Coogchella’ to benefit AIAA

The UH chapter of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics held a live music event on Tuesday, attracting numerous attendees and raising funds for their organization.

The event which the organizers dubbed “Coogchella” featured five live musical acts, as well as tacos and coffee for those in attendance.

“We wanted to host an event that would both bring attention to the organization, as well as provide some fun and relaxation for students on campus,” said lead organizer behind the event and physics senior Emily Humble.

The event’s opening act featured an hour-long solo set by UH’s own Joaquin Silva, a member of AIAA and chemical engineering junior. The event was about much more than just getting some time on stage, Silva said.

“I honestly haven’t performed live in about two years,” Silva said. “For me, this event was a great opportunity because it allowed me to both benefit an organization I am a part of as well as motivate me to start performing live again.”

After Silva’s performance and a short interlude came the night’s most eagerly awaited act, Sad Allen, another UH band.

Sad Allen took the stage to an excited cry from the crowd as several audience members waved poster boards and signs with the band’s name written in colorful lettering.

After delivering a roughly 45-minute-long performance ranging from Mac Demarco covers to several of the band’s original songs, Sad Allen ceded the stage to the event’s next act.

Mechanical engineering junior Allen Mathew is the titular lead of Sad Allen and he said the band wouldn’t be where it was today were it not for AIAA.

“Believe it or not we actually had our first practice in one of the AIAA labs,” Mathew said.

The event continued late into the night, and though temperatures dropped, spirits remained high.

The performances following Sad Allen’s set included a heavy punk set by a local Houston band called Coldwater, as well as a grungy heavy rock set performed by another local band, DGS.

The proceeds from the event are intended to go towards supporting the UH chapter of AIAA’s upcoming competition held in Spaceport City, New Mexico. There they will be competing in the America Cup, an event where universities around the country compete in various rocketry-based competitions.

Students such as accounting senior Betsy George attended Coogchella and considered the night a total success.

“It’s really great to have an opportunity to relax and just have fun like this,” George said. “Especially with exams, it’s just nice to be able to come out and blow off some steam.”

