UH baseball extends winning streak to five

After dropping its first three games of the season, UH baseball rattled off the fifth straight win on Tuesday night, defeating Lamar 6-5 at Schroeder Park.

Southpaw Kyle LaCalameto got the start for the Cougars and made quick work of the Cardinals’ first two batters before running into some trouble. A hit by a pitch followed by a double and capped off by a three-run moonshot to left-center, all of which happened with two outs, put Lamar up 3-0 in the top of the first.

Junior left fielder Brandon Uhse got the Cougars on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third, launching a two-run home run over the left field wall.

UH capitalized on a Lamar error in the next inning to plate another pair of runs and take a 4-3 lead.

Lamar’s center fielder Reese Durand quickly put the Cardinals back on top in the fifth with a two-run home run to left.

UH baseball tied the game in the seventh inning as sophomore third baseman Zach Arnold singled to drive in Uhse.

In the eighth, sophomore second baseman Skyler Trevino put UH up 6-5 with an RBI triple. Trevino tried to stretch his triple into an inside-the-park home run but was thrown out at home.

Junior right-handed pitcher Ben Sears took the mound for the Cougars in the top of the ninth and closed the door to earn his first save of the season.

Junior right-handed pitcher Derrick Cherry pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, striking out one, to earn the win for UH baseball.

