No. 14 UH runs Temple out of the gym on Senior Night

No. 14 Houston finished its final home game of the season in style, running Temple out of Fertitta Center by a score of 84-46 on Senior Night.

The Cougars held the Owls scoreless for the first 6:28 of the game, building up a 15-0 lead.

Temple answered back with a 14-3 run of its own to cut the deficit to four at the midway point of the first half.

UH senior forward Fabian White Jr. carried the load offensively for UH in the first half, scoring 13 points to give the Cougars a 10 point lead going into the half.

UH put the game away midway through the second-half, using a 15-3 run to go up by 21 points. Graduate guard Taze Moore accounted for nine of the Cougars’ 15 points during the run, hitting two 3’s along with an elbow jumper through contact for an old fashioned 3-point play.

Minutes later it turned into the dunk show for UH.

Moore sent the Fertitta Center crowd into a frenzy, throwing down a two-handed slam off the alley-oop from Shead to put UH up 29. Freshman guard Robbie Armbrester, senior center Josh Carlton and White each followed with dunks of their own, continuing to pour salt into Temple’s wound.

White led all scorers with a game-high 26 points to go along with six boards.

Moore finished with 19 points.

Carlton scored 11 points and pulled down 8 rebounds.

Shead finished with 10 points and senior guard Kyler Edwards added nine points, six assists and five rebounds.

