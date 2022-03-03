UH partner program classes in Kyiv suspended

In an email sent out to the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences students, Dean Dan O’Connor addressed the one-week mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on partnerships throughout the college.

CLASS maintains an active partnership with the Kyiv School of Economics, and since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, classes in that realm were suspended indefinitely.

O’Connor said there are no college representatives on the ground, but contact is being monitored and maintained with their Ukrainian students as well as other partners in Kyiv.

“Every day, we are reminded that the effects of this conflict are not constrained to Ukraine or those in the region,” O’Connor said. “Many of us are seeing these grim consequences ripple across the world in real-time through social media or in the news.”

O’Connor reminds students to take care of themselves, reaching out to the University’s Counseling and Psychological Services if needed.

