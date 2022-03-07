side bar
Monday, March 7, 2022

News

ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA’s Joshua Martin wins SGA presidential election

By March 7, 2022

ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA

Joshua Martin from ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA has been elected as the next president of the Student Government Association. | Katrina Kuwaja/The Cougar

ForTheStudent #ChangeSGA’s presidential candidate Joshua Martin and vice presidential candidate Derek Layne have won the 2022 Student Government Association election.

A total of 2028 students voted in the election, with 1022 votes given to Martin’s party. Conscious Coogs lost by 107 votes and THE BLACK COUGARS acquired 91 votes.

While the ForTheStudents campaign name was used in the 2020 election, this is the first time a president candidate using the party name has won.

