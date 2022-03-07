SGA senate nearly spilts 2022 election results
The SGA 2022 elections concluded with a senate nearly split between the two parties ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA and Conscious Coogs.
The results showed 15 senator elects from the Conscious Coogs party with seats and 18 from the ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA party.
The elections also resulted in the win of ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA presidential candidate Joshua Martin and vice presidential candidate elect Derek Layne.
Here is a breakdown on who won the senate seats for the following colleges.
Arts (1)
Jasmine Arani – Conscious Coogs
Business (4)
Hadley Psencik – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Erik Cisneros – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Poornima Iyer – Conscious Coogs
Bre Marin – Conscious Coogs
Liberal Arts and Social Science (7)
Kayla Garcia – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Joey Cham – Conscious Coogs
Esme Ledezma – Conscious Coogs
Victor Castro – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Ashley Canright – Conscious Coogs
Atirikta Kumar – Conscious Coogs
Marie McGrew – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Education (2)
Eva Patrick – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Gabriela Hamdieh – Conscious Coogs
Engineering (3)
Timothy Healey – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Evan Buisson – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Honors (2)
Tuyen Le – Conscious Coogs
Jadyn Winsett – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Hotel and Restaurant Management (1)
Nicholar Varcados – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Law (1)
Mikel Moore – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Natural Sciences and Mathematics (4)
Mary Potestas – Conscious Coogs
Jay Viera – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Salik Faisal – Conscious Coogs
Brandon Hayes – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Technology (4)
Doug Yowell – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Undergraduate at Large (6)
Alex Westerbeck – Conscious Coogs
Zachary John Schroeder – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Allyson Campos – Conscious Coogs
Aryana Azizi – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Caitlin Beafneaux – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Nylas Nahas – ForTheStudents #ChangeSGA
Graduate at Large (4)
Barbara Lomeli – Conscious Coogs
Sandra Ortiz – Conscious Coogs