UH Tennis falls in matches against SMU and UT Arlington

UH Tennis competed on the road over the weekend but came out empty handed, falling to SMU Friday in a 4-0 shutout and then to UT Arlington in a tight 4-3 battle and dropping the Cougars record to 6-4 on the season.

SMU

UH came out flat in doubles to start the day, dropping both matches needed to take the point and the Mustangs went into singles up 1-0.

Sophomore’s Laura Slisane and Blanca Cortijo Parreno were the first to go down after they lost to the Mustang’s team of junior Lana Mavor and graduate Lexi Keberle 6-2.

Senior Sophie Gerits and freshman Elena Trencheva lost 6-3 soon after to give SMU the point and junior Azul Pedemonti and freshman Maria Demeshkevic’s match went unfinished, they trailed 5-3 at the time of stoppage.

The Mustang’s dominance continued into singles play.

The Cougars lost all three of the first matches to officially give SMU the win for the day and by considerable margins, the closest of the matches came from Slisane when she took on SMU junior Hadley Doyle and ultimately lost 6-3, 6-3 to conclude the day.

UT Arlington

The Cougars doubles play issues continued into Saturday’s play against the Mavericks after losing both matches needed to secure the point.

Slisane and Parreno lost their second match of the weekend as a team 6-1 and Pedemonti and Dzemeshkevic were right behind them, losing 6-3 in their matchup.

UH dropped the first two singles matches and found themselves down 3-0 before hitting a late stride and taking 3 matches.

Dzemeshkevic defeated senior Momoka Horiguchi 6-2, 6-3 to get the Cougars on the board and Pedemonti followed with a 7-5, 6-1 win over senior Carla Pons to make it 3-2.

The final match UH was able to win came late after the match was already decided when Slisane defeated SMU junior Liz Chileno 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 in a nail biter.

