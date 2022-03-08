UH men’s golf concludes Colin Montgomerie-HBU Husky Invitational

The UH men’s golf team concluded the Colin Montgomerie-HBU Husky Invitational as freshman Drew Murdock led the way and finished with a total score of 227 (+11).

Murdock and sophomore Hanseung Chang were the sole representatives for the Cougars, competing as individuals.

A par-72 course and 54 hole competition at Augusta Pines Golf Club teed off its first two rounds on the first day, as Murdock recorded a score of 75 and 78 to spot him in a tie for 27th-place.

Chang battled a tough first round with a score of 83 before bouncing back in the second round, taking seven fewer strokes to post a 76 and sit in a tie for 60th-place after day one.

The second and last day of the competition saw Murdock and Chang post their best scores out of the three days.

Murdock lowered his first-round score by one to record a 74 and finish his play with a score of 227 and tie for 27th-place.

Chang dropped one stroke off his second-round mark to score a 75 and end his competition with a total of 234 (+18) and a tie for 51st-place.

The Cougars will now travel to Lafayette, Louisiana where they will take part in the Louisiana Classics at the Oakbourne Country Club on March 14-15.

