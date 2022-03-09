UH women’s basketball bounce Tulane to reach AAC semis

The UH women’s basketball team advanced to the American Athletic Conference Championship tournament semifinal with a tough 65-57 victory over Tulane.

The Cougars carried the momentum from the first round over to avenge a 64-59 defeat to the Green Wave back in early January’s regular-season contest.

The first quarter began with the Cougars firing on all cylinders as they went on an 11-0 run to start the game.

Led by their stifling defense and hot start, the Cougars finished the quarter with a commanding 19-8 lead over the Green Wave.

Momentum shifted in the second quarter as the Green Wave stormed back to make it a 24-19 game with 4:00 left in the half.

The UH women’s basketball team attempted to swing the game in their favor with back-to-back jumpers to take a 28-19 lead, but the Green Wave continued to play their way back into the game.

The quarter came to a close with UH holding on to a 30-27 lead at the half as both teams went through cold shooting stretches throughout the first half.

Sophomore guard Laila Blair’s 11 first-half points led UH while the Green Wave were led by redshirt junior guard Dynah Jones’ 8 points.

Both teams shot under 40 percent in the first half with several scoring droughts on each end.

The second half would open up with the Cougars jumping on a 12-0 run to start the third quarter.

Tulane fell into a four-minute-long scoring drought but would only trail 48-38 heading into the fourth quarter.

Momentum swung back towards the Tulane, as it cut the deficit to trail 53-51 nearing the late fourth quarter.

Tulane fought to the end but UH held on defensively and pulled away late to secure the win.

Blair finished the game with 23 points and junior guard Tiara Young posted 18 points.

UH outshot Tulane on the free throw line 30-12 and never trailed throughout the game.

The Cougars advance to play the second-ranked South Florida Bulls in the semifinals on March 9th at 6 p.m.

