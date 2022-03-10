UH baseball completes comeback against Southern, wins three-straight

The UH baseball team grabbed its third-straight victory in a 7-4 win against Southern on Wednesday night.

The Cougars now improve to 9-4 on the season after winning nine of their last 10 games.

At the bottom of the first, UH took the early lead with two RBIs off singles by sophomore catcher Anthony Tulimero and freshman outfielder Cameron Nickens.

Southern began the second inning with a double and eventually scored an RBI during the top of the second.

The third inning saw two scoreless frames as neither team found much action entering the fourth.

In the top of the fourth, Southern found a boost and post three runs to take a 4-2 lead on the Cougars.

In the top of the fifth, junior pitcher Kyle LaCalameto took the mound for the Cougars.

Neither team was able to produce anything at the plate, leaving both teams scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings.

In the seventh inning, the Cougars began to spark a comeback as Anthony Tulimero hit a double towards center field set UH up in scoring position.

Redshirt junior Ian McMillan followed up with a triple to bring Tulimero home and cut the deficit to one run at 4-3.

A quick three outs in the top of the eighth inning put UH back at-bat.

The Cougars loaded the bases loaded with just one out and took advantage as a Tulimero single brought all runners home with the help of a fielding error to take the lead at 6-4.

A balk brought Tulimero to home plate for an unearned run to stretch the lead to 7-4 to end the eighth inning.

Southern failed to respond in the top of the ninth, followed by three quick outs and the Cougars taking the victory 7-4.

