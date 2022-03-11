Marvel shows, movies to watch before Multiverse of Madness

While I’m no Marvel Comics expert, I’m certainly well-versed in the cinematic universe. After the overwhelming success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” people are gearing up to watch the next installment of “Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.”

This movie will likely bridge together many shows, movies and comics. While you may not have time to watch all of the movies or TV shows I’ve wasted my time on, here’s a breakdown of just some you should watch on Disney+ before the movie drops on May 6.

Doctor Strange

The OG flick will give you all the backstory you need on some key characters in this movie. It will, of course, introduce you to the main character, Strange.

But, it’ll also give you a peek into some of the side characters like Wong, a mentor and colleague to Strange, and Mordo, who threatened to return to Strange to set him straight for exploiting his magic.

You’ll also get to meet Strange’s love interest, Christine, who seems to play a big role in the movie based on the Super Bowl trailer.

WandaVision

The first show of the MCU’s Phase Four swept everyone off of their feet early last year, and based on the snippets of Wanda the trailer has already shown, her character will play a heavy hand in Multiverse of Madness.

In “WandaVision”, we’re given more depth and backstory on Wanda’s character, who was originally introduced in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

She’s gone through a lot. From losing her parents in a war, to losing her brother in a war and then losing her husband in, well you guessed it, a war – Wanda’s life experiences have shaped her to be one of the strongest Avengers.

Loki

While Loki and his sidekick Sylvie are not poised to be in the movie, an important character from the finale, is. The Timekeeper, or Kang the Conquerer has been rumored to be the next big Marvel villain in the films.

Watching this show will give you good context as to who he is and why he matters, and you may enjoy some additional Loki content from outside just the Thor movies.

What If?

At first watch, this show doesn’t seem like it would be significant to Multiverse of Madness. But once you get to episode 4, you’ll begin to recognize some parallels between the trailer and the episode — specifically the black goo.

There’s also an episode on zombies. While some theorists believe that Wanda and Strange may turn into zombies in the movie, I doubt it. Nonetheless, it’s a fun episode to watch.

Deadpool

I’m hesitant to even add this one, but theories suggest that since Deadpool’s induction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he may be in the movie. Some are looking at small details in posters, while others are alluding to some “X-Men” references in the trailer.

I’m still unconvinced that this movie has anything to do with Multiverse of Madness, but it’s a still fun rated-R superhero movie.

