UH baseball drops two of three against Louisiana

UH baseball dropped two out of three games to Lousiana over the weekend, falling to 10-6 on the young season.

Here is a breakdown of each game from the weekend:

Game one

The Cougars came out of the gate hot as junior left fielder Brandon Uhse blasted a leadoff home run to left-center on the game’s first pitch.

Louisiana answered with three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead.

UH retook the lead 5-3 with four runs in the third. Sophomore third baseman Zach Arnold tied the game with a two-run home run followed by an RBI single from sophomore catcher Anthony Tulimero and capped off by another run being brought home on a wild pitch.

The Ragin’ Cajuns scored a run in the fourth and sixth innings to even the game once again.

Louisiana took the lead for the first time of the night in the eighth, scoring a run on a passed ball. The Ragin’ Cajuns plated three more runs in the inning and shut the door in the ninth to hand UH a 9-5 loss in the series opener.

6-foot junior right-handed pitcherLogan Clayton got the start for the Cougars and threw seven innings, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out six.

Game two

The Cougars evened up the series on Saturday behind a red hot offense, defeating the Ragin’ Cajuns 8-4.

Tulimero got things rolling for UH, scoring on an error.

UH did not look back as it had timely hits, plating four runs in the fifth on three RBI singles and a bases loaded walk.

Junior right-hand pitcher Nathan Medrano got the start for UH throwing 5 and 2/3 innings, allowing only four runs while striking out four to earn the win.

Junior right-handed pitcher Ben Sears came in relief for Medrano and went the rest of the way, tossing 3 and 1/3 scoreless innings while only allowing two hits. Sears earned his third save of the season.

Game three

The Ragin’ Cajuns won the series finale in a blowout performance, defeating the Cougars 10-1.

For the Cougars the game started off in their favor as senior first baseman Ryan Hernandez singled, scoring the game’s first run.

Louisiana tied the game in the third and then proceeded to blow the game open with nine runs in the next five innings.

Junior right-handed pitcher Jaycob Deese took the loss for UH.

