UH softball sweeps Northwestern State

The UH softball team swept Northwestern State in three-game series over the weekend at Cougar Softball Stadium to extend its win streak to four games.

Here is a closer look at each game:

Game one

UH opened the scoring in the first matchup against Northwestern State, as redshirt senior outfielder Aspen Howie reached home plate off a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

The fourth inning saw the Cougars score two more runs.

With the score 3-0 in UH’s favor, Northwestern State finally scored a run in the top of the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the inning, however, UH scored three runs on a home run to left field by graduate infielder Becca Schulte to make the score 6-1.

In the sixth inning, Northwestern State hit a home run to score one more run, but it was far from enough to cut into the UH lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Cougars scored one more run and sealed the game with a final score of 7-2.

Graduate right-handed pitcher Hannah Todd earned the win, tossing 5 and 2/3 innings allowing two runs while striking out five.

Game two

In the second game, the Cougars once again got on the board first as sophomore infielder Amanda Carden scored off a fly-out in the first inning.

In the second inning, UH brought in two more runs on a home run by freshman infielder Ja’Naiya Thomas to make the UH lead 3-0.

In the fourth inning, Northwestern State scored a single run but UH followed it up with a score off a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning to keep the Cougar lead at three runs.

Schulte hit a solo home run to left field in the fifth to put the Cougars up 5-1.

In the sixth, Northwestern State hit a two-run home but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback as UH took the game 5-3 .

Senior right-handed pitcher Kenna Wilkey tossed a complete game, allowing three runs and striking out nine to earn the win.

Game three

The Cougars closed out their series against Northwestern State with a 5-0 shutout victory.

The Cougars scored their first run of the game in the second inning when redshirt senior outfielder Aspen Howie scored off a fly-out to center field.

In the third inning, UH scored two runs largely as a result of two wild pitches from Northwestern State, making the score 3-0.

The Cougars finished off their shutout of Northwestern State with a two-run home run by Schulte, her third long ball of the series, to cap off the Cougars 5-0 victory.

Senior right-handed pitcher Saleen Flores earned the win, throwing five shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

