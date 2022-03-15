UH tennis notches wins over Gonzaga and Florida Atlantic

UH tennis picked up a pair of wins over the weekend after sweeping Gonzaga 4-0 at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility in Houston on Friday and then defeating Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida 6-1 on Sunday.

The pair of wins put the Cougars to 8-6 on the season now.

Gonzaga

UH came out red-hot against the Bulldogs, taking both of the doubles matches needed to get the first point of the day.

Freshman Elena Trencheva and senior Sophie Gerits were the first to win a doubles match after defeating the Gonzaga team of junior Jenna Sloan and graduate Frederikke Svarre 6-2 in a dominant effort.

Freshman Maria Dzemeshkevich and sophomore Laura Slisane secured the point for the Cougars after wrapping up their match against the Bulldog team of sophomore’s Kianna Oda and Tiegan Aitken, defeating the pair in a 6-4 battle.

The Cougars kept the momentum going into singles play, taking the first three matches needed to clinch the win on the day after Gerits, Slisane, and Junior Azul Pedemonti all defeated their opponents to make it a 4-0 sweep on the afternoon.

Florida Atlantic

The impressive play from UH tennis kept going into Sunday, where they defeated Florida Atlantic 6-1 in another dominating performance.

Gerits and Trencheva got their second win as a team on the weekend with a massive 6-0 showing against the team of FAU redshirt freshman Amber McGinnis and true freshman Millie-Mae Matthews.

Slisane and Dzemeshkevich secured the point for the Cougars again and secured their second win of the weekend as a tandem after defeating the FAU freshman team of Lexi Silna and Carina Sommer 6-3.

The Cougars wrapped up the weekend with singles play, where they took five of the six matches in singles with Dzemeshkevich, Pedemonti, Gerits and sophomores Gabriela Giraldo and Blanca Cortijo Parreno all coming away with wins on the day to propel UH to their second straight win.

The weekend results put the Cougars to 8-6 on the season with roughly a month left before the conference tournament.

