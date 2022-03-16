UH men’s golf picks up top-five finish at Louisiana Classics

The UH men’s golf team took care of business at the Louisiana Classics, finishing top five in the team standings in fifth place with a total score of 856 (-8).

The first day of action included the first two rounds of play, as junior Marcus Wochner led the Cougars with a 69 and 70 for a tie for seventh-place at 139.

Graduate Alexander Frances recorded a team-best 68 in the first round, yet a par-72 in the afternoon dropped him down into a tie for 12th at 140.

A 71 in the morning for freshman Jacob Borow followed up by a 73 in his second round positioned him in a tie for 25th-place at par-144.

Senior Braxton Watkins posted a 1-under 71 in the first round but took a heavy fall in the afternoon with a 76 to place him in a tie for 45th at 147.

Graduate Andrew Gibson struggled in both of his first two rounds, posting a 76 and 75 to fall into a tie for 75th at 151.

The second and last day of the competition saw Watkins record the lowest score of the round for the UH men’s golf team with a 70 to finish at 217 (+1) and tied for 31st.

Wochner shot his highest score of the tournament at par-72 to end his involvement with a total score of 211 (-5) and sit in a tie for 13th.

Borow also recorded a par-72 in his final round to finish the tournament on par at 216 (E) and take a tie for 27th.

Gibson posted a 1-over 73 to take a tie for 69th at 224 (+8), while Frances played the highest score of the day and his tournament with a 74 to finish in a tie for 21st at 214 (-2).

