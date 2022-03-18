UH women’s basketball team rolls past LA Tech in WNIT first round

The UH women’s basketball team opened its first game of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament with a 63-52 victory over Louisiana Tech.

The Cougars stamped their footprint on the offensive end and controlled the game early on.

An even start at 8-8 saw the Cougars jump out on a 10-2 run to create some distance at 18-10 with 2:09 left in the first quarter.

UH women’s basketball closed out the quarter with a 20-15 lead as sophomore guard Laila Blair and junior guard Tiara Young led the offensive efforts scoring six points each in the first period.

The Lady Techsters opened the second quarter on a 5-0 run to tie the game at 20-20. The Cougars regained the lead and maintained it until the break with a 35-28 lead at halftime.

Junior forward Bria Patterson led the charge on offense as she scored seven out of UH’s 15 points in the second quarter.

The third quarter was a copy of the second quarter with even competitive play from both teams.

UH found its first double-digit lead at 38-28 with a 3-pointer by Patterson to start the quarter.

The Cougars held on to a 10-point lead deep into the quarter, but the Lady Techsters managed to cut the margin to six to end the quarter at 49-43.

Despite shortening the deficit, LA Tech struggled to battle back in the fourth as UH rode a 6-0 run and stretched the lead to 55-43.

The Lady Techsters never managed to pose a threat in the remainder of the fourth quarter as the UH women’s basketball team closed out the game and walked away with their first win of the WNIT.

Patterson and Young led UH in scoring on the night with 18 and 17 respectively to combine for 35 of the Cougars’ 63 points.

The Cougars now advance to the second round of the WNIT and will host Tennessee Tech on Sunday, March 20 at Fertitta Center.

