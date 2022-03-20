UH tennis defeats Binghamton, McNeese State, Tulane

UH tennis picked up three more wins after defeating Binghamton and McNeese State in a doubleheader on Thursday, and then Tulane on Saturday to improve to 11-6 on the season and extend their win streak to five.

The Cougars finish the season undefeated at home at 10-0 after the trio of wins. The win over Tulane marks the first conference win of the season for UH.

Binghamton

The Cougars came out red-hot against the Bearcats, sweeping through the doubles matches after winning all three and securing the first point of the day.

Senior Sophie Gerits and freshman Elena Trencheva dominated the Binghamton team of sophomore Abby Ackroyd and freshman Brielle DeRoberts in a 6-1 win to get things going early.

Soon after came UH junior Azul Pedemonti and sophomore Blanca Cortijo Parreno with a 6-3 win over the freshman team of Caterina Casadei and Maria Pereira.

The teams decided to play out the final doubles match, which featured a tight contest between UH Laura Slisane and Maria Dzemeshkevich and the Bearcat team of Natalia Aruj and Lara Kaplan that ultimately ended in a 7-5 win for the Cougars.

The domination continued into singles after UH took all six of the matches to complete the 7-0 sweep on the day with Dzemeshkevich, Slisane, Pedemonti, Gerits, Parreno and Gabriela Giraldo all notching wins.

McNeese State

The Cougars carried their momentum from the Binghamton match into the second match of the day against McNeese State, defeating the Cowboys 7-0 to make it the second sweep of the day.

Pedemonti and Parreno teamed up again and got their second win of the weekend as a team after a 6-0 win over McNeese State sophomore’s Natalia Ballo and Yukina Abe.

Almost immediately after, Slisane and Dzemeshkevich clinched the point for UH with a 6-1 win over freshman Ariane Monlleo Sanch and junior Matilde Mulatero.

The sweep was completed after another undefeated set of singles matches for the Cougars with Dzemeshkevich, Slisane, Pedemonti, Parreno and Giraldo getting their second wins of the day in singles play.

The seventh point of the day came from a forfeited match that awarded Gerits her second win of the day.

Tulane

UH continued its domination in doubles play into the final home match of the season against Tulane.

Pedemonti and Parreno got their second straight shutout win as a team after a 6-0 win over the Green Wave team of junior Lahari Yelmanchili and sophomore Charlotte Russell.

The point and an early 1-0 lead was secured for the Cougars after Gerits and Trencheva clutched out a tight 7-5 win over senior Adelaide Lavery and freshman Jiayun Zhu.

Parreno and Gerits won the first two matches in singles to take the lead up to 3-0 for the Cougars and force the threat of yet another sweep, but Tulane was able to come back with a pair of wins to keep their hopes of a comeback alive after Giraldo and Slisane fell in their matches.

The deciding match was a nail-biting 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 win by Dzemeshkevich agianst Green Wave junior Mackenzie Clark that went to an extra set that even needed an extra game to decide the match, but in the end it was UH coming out with the win.

