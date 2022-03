T-Pain to headline Frontier Fiesta 2022

T-Pain has beenĀ announced as the headliner for this year’s Frontier Fiesta.

T-PainĀ is a thirteen-time nominee and two-time Grammy award winning rapper who’s also behind the hit songs “Buy U a Drank” and “Booty Wurk.”

This will be the first full capacity Frontier Fiesta since spring 2019, when A$AP Ferg was the headliner.

T-Pain is set to perform March 26 at 8 p.m. at TDECU Stadium, and will be opened by Julian Divine.

[email protected]