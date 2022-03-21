UH softball drops three of four games at Hall of Fame Classic

The UH softball team concluded its two-day competition at the Hall of Fame Classic with a 1-3 record to drop to 14-15 on the season.

Friday (Doubleheader)

Iowa

UH lost its first game of the tournament against Iowa 8-4.

A passed ball paved the way for Iowa to score two runs in the top of the first.

A triple into right field by sophomore infielder Amanda Carden set her up to score on a flyout from graduate infielder Becca Schulte to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Iowa widened the gap to 4-1 with runs on a single and a flyout in the top of the second.

The Cougars cut their deficit in half at 4-2 with an RBI by redshirt senior infielder Rock Benavides.

Junior infielder Page Hulsey followed up with an RBI single to bring the team to go down by one at 4-3.

Iowa doubled the lead at 6-3 following a walk and an RBI by Nia Carter in the top of the third.

The Cougars inched a bit closer when senior outfielder Bethany Busch’s single led to a throwing error to let her score.

The gap was doubled once again for Iowa at 8-4 with two RBIs in its fourth straight inning.

Scoreless frames rounded out the rest of the game as the Cougars fell in their first game of the doubleheader.

Indiana

UH looked to redeem itself in the second game on Friday but fell short 8-5 to Indiana.

An RBI double by Schulte followed by another RBI double by redshirt senior outfielder Aspen Howie to give UH a 2-0 lead after the top half of the first.

Indiana opened the first two innings with two home runs to take the lead at 3-2.

UH responded with a home run from junior infielder Bethany Shaw to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the fourth.

Indiana regained the lead at 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double to left-center field.

A passed ball allowed Busch to score and tie the game at 4-4.

UH took a 5-4 lead in the fifth off an RBI single by Schulte.

The Cougars got caught up in a bases-loaded jam when a hit followed by a walk led to two runs by the Hoosiers.

A Cougars’ fielding error allowed the Hoosiers to boost their lead 7-5 in the bottom of the fifth.

Another Indiana home run brought the score to 8-5 as the Cougars were unable to get back on the board and suffered its second loss of the day.

Saturday (Doubleheader)

San Diego

The Cougars turned things around 9-2 with their first game on Saturday.

San Diego opened up the scoring 2-0 with an RBI and a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first.

UH responded with a double by Busch as Carden reached home from first base.

Freshman infielder LA Matthews hit a flyball and brought a runner in to tie the game at 2-2.

An RBI by Shaw gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead to close the inning.

Both teams went scoreless in the second and third innings, but San Diego lost its hold on the game when Howie hit a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth to lead 5-2.

UH took full control of the game defensively while adding to its lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

A couple of errors by UH in the top of the sixth kept the teams on their toes, but San Diego was unable to take advantage of these.

Shaw’s double down the inter-field line quadrupled the score to 8-2 in the bottom of the sixth.

Benavides added another run with a flyout to bring Matthews home and lead 9-2.

Oklahoma

UH suffered a third loss to No. 1 Oklahoma with an 8-0 defeat in the last game of the tournament.

Oklahoma started off with a three-run home run by Jayda Coleman in the bottom of the first.

A two-run single by the Sooners stretched the score to 5-0 heading into the top of the third inning.

Oklahoma’s pitching and defense were too much for the Cougars from the start as UH found no luck at the plate.

UH kept Oklahoma scoreless in the third inning, but couldn’t hold it for long as the Sooners hit two home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend the lead to 8-0.

The Cougars failed to score in the top of the fifth and the game ended via run rule.

[email protected]