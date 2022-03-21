UH women’s golf grabs 12th at MountainView Collegiate

The UH women’s golf team concluded its play at the MountainView Collegiate with a 12th-place finish at a total score of 877 (+13).

Senior Ariana Saenz picked up the best score of the first round with a 1-under 71 to place her in a tie for 21st-place.

Senior Annie Kim shot even on par-72 to sit in a tie for 28th-place while sophomore Nicole Abelar hit a 76 in her first round to place tied for 58th.

Sophomore Delaney Martin hit 7-over par for a 79 to move her into a tie for 77th-place.

Senior Maria Jose Martinez struggled to get things going early on with an 84 to tie for 89th-place and round out the first day for the Cougars.

The second round was the best of the tournament for UH as Kim led the charge with a 67 to place in a tie for seventh.

Abelar improved her score by five strokes to post a 1-under 71 and boost her position to a tie for 47th-place.

Saenz, Martin and Martinez all recorded 1-over 73 in their respective second rounds to place in ties for 34th, 66th and 88th after 36-holes.

The final round saw the UH struggle in similar fashion to its first round of the competition, as Martin was the only player to hit under par with a 70 to end her run in a tie for 46th.

Kim and Martinez both posted 2-over 74 in the third round to finish tied for 18th and 74th respectively.

Saenz hit her highest round on the final day with a 77 to fall into a tie for 42nd-place.

Abelar encountered a difficult last round with an 82 to finish tied for 70th-place.

