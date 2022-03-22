Frontier Fiesta to make a full return this spring

Frontier Fiesta is making a full return this year March 24-26, bringing back the University’s tradition that’s been celebrated since 1939, and has already spurred excitement among some students.

“I’m really excited for the school spirit aspect that normally dies after football season, I feel like Frontier Fiesta will definitely bring that back for the students,” said business sophomore Samantha Pedraza.

The spring festival typically includes rides, games, attractions, food and drinks, variety shows, a BBQ cook-off, live performances and much more, said Frontier Fiesta association chair Christopher Caldwell.

“Started in 1939, Frontier Fiesta is one of the University’s longest standing programming traditions,” Caldwell said. “An inspiration for the Houston Fat Stock Show, now known as the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Frontier Fiesta brings out not only the University of Houston community, but also the Houston community.”

In addition to the annual festival activities, this year’s event will also include a roller rink, step show, latin dance lessons, petting zoo, mechanical bull and a number of other new attractions, according to Caldwell.

“I’m definitely excited for the concert and all of the different booths,” said communications sophomore Jamie Thornton. “This is my first year at UH and this seems like the most exciting event.”

Well before the start of each school year, the Student Program Board begins the process of choosing performers that match the interests of the student body.

Earlier this month, Frontier Fiesta posted a preview of this year’s headliner on their Instagram page, to which many students made predictions on the chosen lead performer.

Like many students, Pedraza expects to see T-Pain as this year’s headliner, who has now been confirmed as the performer.

“The outline of his shadow that they posted was the same outline from a magazine cover he did,” Pedraza said.

Caldwell said this year’s event will be the first fully in-person and traditional Frontier Fiesta, and thinks students are very excited for this full return to in-person festivities.

To address potential concerns for safety, Caldwell assured that the board of directors are making safe plans, abiding by University and local, state and federal protocols

“I’m really excited for the special guest headliner, carnival booths and cougar casino”, said strategic communications sophomore Nicole Harris. “It’s great to finally have frontier fiesta back after the COVID hiatus and I can’t wait to see what UH’s most hyped event of the year is all about”.

