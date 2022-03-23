Ask Ashley: Advice on astrology, fashion, more

In The Cougar’s weekly anonymous advice column, I brush on astrology, fashion and places to hang out with friends on campus. To submit your questions for future issues, click the “Ask Ashley” button on our home page.

Hey Ashley. What’s up dude, you look great. Why are astrology girls so rude? All I want to do is uplift my fellow ladies and make friends, but the second they hear my star sign they scream in rage. Or sometimes they love me because of my star sign, but tell me to break up with my boyfriend, without ever meeting him, because apparently astrology dictates we’re supposed to be mortal enemies. I don’t know, I’m sick of navigating this minefield. Is astrology something people grow out of? Should I just start lying about my sign so people can get to know me as a human first? Is reason dead? Please help.

Hello, anon and thank you for the compliment. I love being told things I already know. After all, I am a Scorpio.

As for your problem, this is quite a lot and I wish you can see my severe eye roll of annoyance. For starters, I am sorry that you, and your boyfriend, are being hated on for your sun sign. While everyone is entitled to their own opinion about the twelve signs in the zodiac, it should be known that there is free will outside of astrology.

You are more than your sign and your behaviors are correlated, not restricted, with the themes of that sign. Remember, astrology doesn’t define if you’re a crappy person or dictate your potential relationships.

If people are doing that, then they are not using it properly. That said, astrology, like everything else, is something that requires time to learn. There are so many resources out there to further understand it as a tool for self-reflection. While people can’t grow out of astrology, they can take the time to understand it better.

And if they refuse to evolve from that, then they are bad friends. Get some new ones! Also, to those starting out in their astrology journey, you are more than your sun sign! You have other planets, house placements and planetary aspects that give you more information about yourself.

And y’all it’s 2022. Stop using people’s zodiac signs to avoid creating new relationships. It’s lame. Anyways, I hope this helps.

Hey Ashley! Any ideas on best ways to style cold weather outfits?

Hey, good timing on the question anon. I’ve recently come back from New York City, where I wore a lot of cold fits, pun intended. But what I’ve learned from that city is that you have to get yourself a cropped puffer jacket, period.

Not only does it define that you’re a New Yorker, but it just goes with everything. Jeans, skirts, tights, you name it and the cropped puffer just goes with it. And if you’re feeling a little bit luxurious to where you can spend a bag, consider getting a Moncler jacket. A Moncler, or a Moncleezy as I affectionately call it, is literally just a luxurious puffer jacket. And if this convinces you to get one, anon, make sure you get one for me too.

You know where I reside, bestie, mwah!

Jackets aside, styling cold weather fits is really just about layering. To make it fun, consider blending colors and different patterns together. As for me, I really like using Pinterest for inspiration. Depending on your style, you can use the app to find fits you really like.

Hey Ashley, where do you like spending time on campus? I’m looking for somewhere fun to hang out with friends.

I actually don’t have a lot of places to hang out on campus, anon. I’m usually busy working on writing new content for The Cougar.

However, when I do have time to hang out, it’s usually with friends. Recently, I’ve been really getting into my basketball era so the Fertitta Center has been a fun hang out spot.

Have you considered The Den or Pink’s Pizza? Both places are pretty cool places to sit with friends and get food and a drink. However, it does get a bit crowded at The Den. Honestly, anywhere can be a fun place to hangout if you have your friends with you. While I feel like I wasn’t much help with this question, I hope it still helps.

