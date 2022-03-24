UH softball sweeps Sam Houston State in doubleheader

UH softball went 2-0 on Tuesday after coming away with two narrow wins against Sam Houston State at the Cougar Softball Stadium, pushing the Cougars to 16-15 on the season and getting them back above the .500 mark.

Game 1

In the first matchup of the two-game series, UH took the victory in a low-scoring 1-0 game.

The first and only run of the game was scored in the bottom of the first inning, when sophomore infielder Amanda Carden scored off an RBI from redshirt senior outfielder Aspen Howie.

The following five innings were followed by limited production; the Cougars only produced two hits all game, while Sam Houston State only produced three. UH also had four total errors.

Despite all of this, Cougars won the low-scoring game by a 1-0 margin to take the first game of the doubleheader.

Graduate right-handed pitcher Hannah Todd threw a complete game shutout to earn her fourth victory in the circle this season.

Game 2

In the Cougars’ second matchup of the day against Sam Houston State, UH picked up a slightly higher-scoring 3-2 win against the Bearkats.

In the bottom of the first, UH scored the first run of the evening game on a solo home run by senior catcher Kati Ray Brown, once again giving the Cougars the early 1-0 lead.

The matchup proceeded to go scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when the Bearkats scored two runs on a double and a single to give Sam Houston State a 2-1 lead late in the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Cougars came through with just enough to overcome the small deficit. Carden hit a walk-off single driving two runs home to secure a 3-2 UH victory over the Bearkats and finish the day 2-0.

