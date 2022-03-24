side bar
Friday, March 25, 2022

Sports

UH women’s basketball season ends in WNIT third round loss at Alabama

By March 24, 2022

Sophomore Guard Laila Blair led the Cougars in scoring with 18 points along with six assists and four rebounds. | Esther Umoh/The Cougar

The Houston women’s basketball team wrapped up its 2021-22 season with a 79-64 loss against Alabama in the third round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

The Cougars finished the season with an 18-16 overall record, making it one game further into the WNIT than last season.

After a 3-pointer to open the scoring for UH, Alabama sparked an 11-0 run to lead 11-3 early with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

The Cougars attempted to stop the bleeding but the Crimson Tide’s momentum was too heavy as they produced their first double-digit lead and eventually doubled the score at 24-12 to close the first quarter.

UH managed to turn things around in the second quarter with an 18-4 run to take a 30-28 lead backed by six points from sophomore guard Laila Blair.

Both teams traded scores to round out the second quarter and head to the locker room even at 40-40.

Blair led all scorers at the half with nine points while graduate guard Eryka Sidney recorded six points at the break.

An extended 20-2 run through the third quarter saw the Crimson Tide regain control of the game as they stretched out to a 60-42 lead with 2:16 remaining in the period.

UH finished the period with four points in the final two minutes as Alabama led 62-46 heading into the fourth quarter.

Despite a 16-point deficit, the Cougars kept battling to cut the gap to 10-points at 67-57 with 5:50 left in the game.

The Crimson Tide boosted their lead back to 15 points and finished the job as the Cougars fell by a final score of 79-64.

Blair led the Cougars in scoring with 18 points along with six assists and four rebounds.

Sidney ended with a season-high 12 points in 27 minutes, the second-most in a game for her this season.

