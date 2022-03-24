UH women’s basketball season ends in WNIT third round loss at Alabama

The Houston women’s basketball team wrapped up its 2021-22 season with a 79-64 loss against Alabama in the third round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

The Cougars finished the season with an 18-16 overall record, making it one game further into the WNIT than last season.

After a 3-pointer to open the scoring for UH, Alabama sparked an 11-0 run to lead 11-3 early with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

The Cougars attempted to stop the bleeding but the Crimson Tide’s momentum was too heavy as they produced their first double-digit lead and eventually doubled the score at 24-12 to close the first quarter.

UH managed to turn things around in the second quarter with an 18-4 run to take a 30-28 lead backed by six points from sophomore guard Laila Blair.

Both teams traded scores to round out the second quarter and head to the locker room even at 40-40.

Blair led all scorers at the half with nine points while graduate guard Eryka Sidney recorded six points at the break.

An extended 20-2 run through the third quarter saw the Crimson Tide regain control of the game as they stretched out to a 60-42 lead with 2:16 remaining in the period.

UH finished the period with four points in the final two minutes as Alabama led 62-46 heading into the fourth quarter.

Despite a 16-point deficit, the Cougars kept battling to cut the gap to 10-points at 67-57 with 5:50 left in the game.

The Crimson Tide boosted their lead back to 15 points and finished the job as the Cougars fell by a final score of 79-64.

Blair led the Cougars in scoring with 18 points along with six assists and four rebounds.

Sidney ended with a season-high 12 points in 27 minutes, the second-most in a game for her this season.

