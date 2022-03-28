side bar
Monday, March 28, 2022

UH tennis falls to USF in Tampa

UH Tennis' road struggles continued after losing to USF in a 4-2 battle on the road, making the Cougars road record 1-7 now on the season. | Sean Thomas/ The Cougar.

UH tennis’ road struggles continued after they came up short against USF on the in Tampa, Florida Friday afternoon, snapping the Cougars five game win-streak in the process after suffering a 4-2 loss.

UH fell to 11-7 on the year with the loss and 1-7 now on the road.

The afternoon kicked off with doubles play, where the Cougars were unable to come away with the point after losing the tie-breaker after splitting the first two matches with the Bulls.

UH junior Azul Pedemonti and sophomore Blanca Cortijo Parreno were the lone UH team to come away with a doubles win after defeating the South Florida team of junior Amelie Boy and freshman Sierra Berry 6-2.

The Cougars tied things up at 1-1 after sophomore Gabriela Giraldo won the first singles match 6-2, 6-1 against USF junior Selin Yaylali.

Both sides split the next two matches to make it 2-2 before the Bulls ran away with the final two matches to come away with a 4-2 win on the day.

UH senior Sophie Gerits was the only other Cougar to come out with a win in singles play.

