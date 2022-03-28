UH tennis falls to USF in Tampa

UH tennis’ road struggles continued after they came up short against USF on the in Tampa, Florida Friday afternoon, snapping the Cougars five game win-streak in the process after suffering a 4-2 loss.

UH fell to 11-7 on the year with the loss and 1-7 now on the road.

The afternoon kicked off with doubles play, where the Cougars were unable to come away with the point after losing the tie-breaker after splitting the first two matches with the Bulls.

UH junior Azul Pedemonti and sophomore Blanca Cortijo Parreno were the lone UH team to come away with a doubles win after defeating the South Florida team of junior Amelie Boy and freshman Sierra Berry 6-2.

The Cougars tied things up at 1-1 after sophomore Gabriela Giraldo won the first singles match 6-2, 6-1 against USF junior Selin Yaylali.

Both sides split the next two matches to make it 2-2 before the Bulls ran away with the final two matches to come away with a 4-2 win on the day.

UH senior Sophie Gerits was the only other Cougar to come out with a win in singles play.

[email protected]