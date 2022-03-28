UH track and field grabs podium finishes at Texas Relays, Victor Lopez Invitational

Houston track and field collected several podium finishes as the teams split for both the Texas Relays in Austin and the Victor Lopez Invitational at Rice University.

The Cougars’ performance at the Texas Relays was highlighted by sophomore Christyan Sampy, who broke the school record in the pole vault on the first day of the Texas Relays.

Sampy’s 5.5m jump in the men’s pole landed first place in the competition as well as the highest mark in the nation.

In the men’s 4×400 meter relay, graduate student Quivell Jordan took home first place but finished third overall to qualify in the next event.

Graduate student Nicholas Alexander, senior Jordan Booker, and sophomore Shaun Maswanganyi finished the 4×100 prelims with a time of 39.52.

On Friday, Jordan finished fifth overall with a time of 49.66 for a personal best.

In the women’s weight throw, graduate student Priscilla Adejokun secured 14th place with a throw of 52.72m.

Senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza qualified for the women’s 100-meters with a time of 11.51 qualifying her for the next round.

Houston’s track team also came away with two podium finishes at the Victor Lopez Invitational.

In the women’s 1500 meter, junior Claire Meyer ran her way to first place with a record of 4:45.35.

Graduate student Miles Marhofer saw his way to second place in the men’s hammer throw with a 58.90m.

