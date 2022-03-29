UH women’s golf finishes tied for 13th at Liz Murphey Classic

After three days and 54 holes, the UH women’s golf team completed play at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic and finished in a tie for 13th-place with a score of 937 (+3).

The Cougars ended the first day of action in 12th-place as senior Annie Kim posted the lowest score of the round at 2-over 74 to take a tie for 23rd.

Sophomore Delaney Martin posted a 76 to tie for 40th-place while sophomore Nicole Abelar took two more strokes on the round with a 78 to grab a tie for 48th-place.

Senior Maria Jose Martinez had a rough start to the tournament with an 80 in her first round to place her in a tie for 68th-place, while senior Ariana Saenz rounded out the day with an 84 to sit in a tie for 78th.

On the second day, the Cougars dropped to 14th-place as Martinez posted the best score of the day at 79 to take a tie for 61st.

Martin missed the mark on her second round and grabbed an 80 to sit in a tie for 50th-place.

Saenz improved her score by two strokes with an 82 to stand alone in 77th-place

Abelar and Kim finished the second round with scores of 83 and 84 to grab ties for 68th and 57th-place respectively and head into the final round.

On the final day of action, the Cougars improved from their previous round as Abelar posted the lowest score of the round with a 73 to finish in a tie for 52nd.

Martinez posted a 76 for her best score of the tournament and a tie for 55th-place.

Saenz recorded a 77 to end her run with a tie for 76th-place

Kim and Martin finished the final round for the Cougars with scores of 79 and 81 respectively to finish in a tie for 61st.

The UH women’s team will now head to Thackerville, Okla. to compete in The Bruzzy on April 11-12 at the Winstar Golf Club.

