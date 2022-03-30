Bats explode for UH baseball win over Prairie View A&M

Ten different Cougars combined for a season-high 19 hits in a UH baseball 13-1 pummeling of Prairie View A&M on Tuesday night at Schroeder Park.

After falling behind 1-0 following a solo home run from Prairie View’s Dominic Cox in the top of the second inning, it was all UH from that point forward.

Sophomore Anthony Tulimero, who served as the Cougars’ DH for the game, went yard for the first time of the season with a two-run shot to left in the fourth to put UH up 2-1.

Later in the inning, a sacrifice fly off the bat of junior shortstop Ian McMillian plated another run for UH baseball.

Up 5-1 entering the bottom of the eighth, the Cougars’ offense exploded, sending 12 batters to the play that combined for eight runs on eight hits.

Freshman center fielder Malachi Lott got things started for UH baseball in the inning with his third hit of the night, a two-run double.

Sophomore Samuel Benjamin stepped to the plate a few batters later as a pinch hitter and hit a two-run double of his own, extending the lead to 9-1.

Ryan Hernandez, who finished the game with three hits, launched an absolute 416-foot moonshot over the left-field wall and onto Elgin Street to increase the lead to 11-1.

An RBI triple by sophomore catcher Dylan Post followed by a McMillan RBI single capped off the eight-run inning.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Taylor Parrett threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out four Panthers to earn his first win of the season.

Altogether, seven UH pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts on the night.

