UH men’s golf tied for 15th at Valspar Collegiate Invitational

The UH’s men’s golf team was off to a shaky start at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational as junior Marcus Wochner stood in a tie for 15th place after posting a pair of sub-par rounds on the first day of the invitational.

Wochner began to pick up his play with a birdie on No.5 and moved into red numbers with an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole. He also drained back-to-back birdies on Nos. 5-6.

Senior Braxton Watkins was tied for 30th at even-par 142, while senior Andrew Gibson was tied for 41st at 144. Senior Alexander Frances was tied for 46th at 145, and junior Austyn Reily was tied for 49th at 146.

As a team, the Cougars posted a score of 3-under 568 and ended up tied for ninth with Clemson.

However, redshirt freshman Jacob Borow was tied for 58th at 148 playing as an individual.

The final day of the competition saw junior transfer Marcus Wochner post a score of 2-under 211 to tie for 22nd overall.

Borow playing as an individual had a rough day as he posted the UH men’s golf team’s lowest round finishing with a 3-under 68.

Despite an underwhelming performance, Borow managed to return to red numbers with a birdie on No.10 to close the tournament and tie for 42nd at 216.

The Cougars finished with a team score of 291 during the final 18 holes to finish 12th in the two-day tournament.

[email protected]