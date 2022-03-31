Academic, merit, other scholarships available for UH students

Students may find themselves looking for scholarships to have at least part of their tuition and fees paid for.

The University awards numerous scholarships each year to incoming freshmen, undergraduate students and graduate students on the basis of merit, residence or need for financial aid.

Here is a set of scholarships which students can apply for the upcoming semester, along with their eligibility requirements.

Academic

The Academic Excellence Scholarship applies exclusively to incoming Freshmen. To qualify, students must apply to UH the fall semester immediately following high school graduation, and must submit their application with supporting documentation by the priority date.

Students will be awarded the Academic Excellence Scholarship on the basis of a competitive GPA, SAT or ACT score and class rank. Students must also meet requirements each semester to keep it for the following academic year.

The Cullen Leadership Scholarship is awarded to students demonstrating exemplary leadership skills and a competitive academic profile may be selected by the student financial support committee for $1,000 per year.

Major requirements for this scholarship include maintaining full time enrollment each fall and spring semester and a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.

Transfer, International Students

The Transfer Excellence scholarship is applicable to transfer students with 48 or more transferable hours from a U.S. institution who are applying to the University in the fall term.

Students who show excellence through academics, leadership or community involvement are eligible to receive $1,000 per year under this scholarship.

International students who think they’ve demonstrated impressive academic and extracurricular involvement at their respective schools can consider applying for the Jack & D’Ann Burke International Scholarship Endowment.

Students applying must be enrolled full-time at UH and have completed one full semester and will be assessed on their financial need.

The Mexican Citizens with Financial Need- Border Nations Waiver program gives eligible Mexican citizens the opportunity to pay in-state tuition at UH.

To apply, students must be a citizen or permanent resident of Mexico, not have a pending application for legal residency in the U.S., demonstrate financial need and plan to return to Mexico after completing their education among other factors. For more details on the program, visit its application page.

Scholarships by College

All students admitted to the C.T. Bauer College of Business can complete the 2022-2023 scholarship application prior to April 1 of this year. Students will be considered on the basis of financial need, leadership skills, career goals and other factors.

Students interested in the field of teacher education, health, school leadership and counseling should consider filling out the scholarship application for the UH College of Education.

Only one application is necessary, through which the scholarship committee will assess eligibility for each available scholarship.

The UH College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences awards many scholarships ranging from $500-$2,500 to students who have declared a major in the liberal arts.

To be eligible, students must have completed at least 60 credit hours, be enrolled as a full time student, have a GPA of at least 3.0 and have received a letter of recommendation from a CLASS instructor. The deadline to apply for the Fall 2022 – Spring 2023 cycle is April 8.

The Natural Science and Mathematics Alumni Association lists their scholarship eligibility information on the UH Alumni Association website. A few listed scholarships include the Eckhard Pfeiffer Alumni Scholarship and The Carolyn Farb Alumni Scholarships. Applications are due by April 1.

Research

Undergraduate students who are interested in participating in a semester-long research project under a UH faculty mentor can apply for the Provost’s Undergraduate Research Program.

PURS is open to sophomores, juniors and seniors with a GPA of at least 3.0. The application must be completed by April 4th including a statement of research objectives and goals, information on the student’s prior research experience, and the name of the UH faculty who will be writing the letter of recommendation.

PUR scholarship recipients will receive $1,000 for the completion of one semester of research under their mentor.

