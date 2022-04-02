UH running back Alton McCaskill seriously injured on non-contact play

Houston running back Alton McCaskill suffered a serious leg injury during a non-contact play during the Cougars’ practice on Friday night, a source told The Cougar.

McCaskill had a breakout freshman season in 2021, rushing for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns while also hauling in 21 receptions for 113 yards and two scores. McCaskill’s record-breaking season earned him the American Athletic Conference’s Rookie of the Year award.

All signs pointed to McCaskill once again being the Cougars’ lead back for the 2022 season.

This story was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

