side bar
logo
Sunday, April 3, 2022

Football

UH running back Alton McCaskill seriously injured on non-contact play

By April 2, 2022

UH running back Alton McCaskill led the Cougars in rushing and touchdowns as a freshman during the 2021 season. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar

UH running back Alton McCaskill led the Cougars in rushing and touchdowns as a freshman during the 2021 season. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar

Houston running back Alton McCaskill suffered a serious leg injury during a non-contact play during the Cougars’ practice on Friday night, a source told The Cougar.

McCaskill had a breakout freshman season in 2021, rushing for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns while also hauling in 21 receptions for 113 yards and two scores. McCaskill’s record-breaking season earned him the American Athletic Conference’s Rookie of the Year award.

All signs pointed to McCaskill once again being the Cougars’ lead back for the 2022 season.

This story was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

[email protected]

Tags: ,


Back to Top ↑
  • COVID-19

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑