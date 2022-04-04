UH track and field dominates Houston Alumni Invitational

Houston track and field hosted the Houston Alumni Invitational at the Carl Lewis International Complex on Saturday. Out of 35 events and 15 teams, the Cougars brought back thirteen first-place finishes highlighted by junior Destiny Lawrence, who broke the UH program record in the women’s triple jump with a jump of 13.61 meters to win the event.

Senior Nu’uausala Tuilefano threw 16.92 meters for the women’s shot put, resulting in another first-place finish for the Cougars.

On pole vault, graduate student Sarah Howe was able to secure the top spot with her second to last vault, at 4.10 meters.

Benjamin Okafor, a senior, won the men’s long jump for the Cougars with a leap of 7.6 meters.

Bringing the field section of the invite to a close, UH won both men’s and women’s discus — junior Ryan Pickering took for first for the women with a toss of 45.7 meters and junior Lusekelo Mwamukonda won on the men’s side with 48.7 meter throw.

Starting the races off with a 3000-meter run, junior Claire Meyer (10:06.96) and junior Brandon Seagreaves (8:36.21) took a first-place finish for the women’s and men’s teams respectively.

Freshmen Adam Mason ran the men’s 800 meters and finished with a time of 1:52.29 for the ninth first-place finish of the meet for UH.

In the men’s 400-meter, junior Trey Johnson won the race with a time of 46.27.

Senior Edward Sumler IV brought home two first-place finishes in the men’s 100 and 200-meter races.

Senior DJ Akindele won the last individual race of the night, the 110-meter hurdle with a time of 13.98.

UH men’s 4×400 team took an easy first-place finish with their time of 3:09.68, more than five seconds ahead of the second-place finishers.

Graduate student Naomi Taylor, senior Cecilia Tamayo-Carza, junior Jayla Fields, and sophomore Camille Rutherford took the final first-place of the invitational in the women’s 4×100 relay with a time of 44.54.

