UH track and field team takes three first-place finishes at Joe May Invitational

The Houston track and field team earned three top podium finishes after its one-day competition at the Joe May Invitational on Saturday.

Sophomore Christian Sampy highlighted all Cougars’ performances over the weekend as he broke his own personal record in the men’s pole vault at 5.41 meters to land him in first place in the competition.

In the men’s 4×100 meter relay, sophomores Marcus Wright, Edward Sumler IV and Shaun Maswanganyi partnered with senior Jordan Booker took a first place finish with a time of 39.33.

In the women’s weight throw, senior Nu’uasusala Tuilefano produced a first place performance with a long toss of 16.29m.

Senior Devin Vallejo-Bannister and junior Brandon Seagreaves both managed to break the meet record in the men’s 1500 meter race.

Vallejo-Bannister picked up a second place finish with a time of 3:49:88 while Seagreaves secured himself a top-five time as he finished in fifth place with a time of 3:52:84.

The women’s 200 meters event saw senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza clock in a time of 23.58 to propel herself into a sixth place spot on the board.

In the women’s 800 meters, sophomore Michelle Mayer recorded a time of 2:16:97 to finish in seventh place in her event.

Following the one-day event, the Cougars will now continue its long stretch of meets on the road travel to the four-day Mt. Sac Relays from April 13-16.

