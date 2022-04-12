UH men’s golf ties for fourth in Aggie Invitational

The Houston men’s golf team concluded its competition at the Aggie Invitational with a tie for fourth place and a total score of 911 (+47).

Playing three rounds and 54 holes in two days, the first round saw senior Braxton Watkins produce a stellar performance to lead the Cougars with a score of 68.

Senior Andrew Gibson 73 opened his morning with a 1-over 73 while redshirt freshman Jacob Borow posted a 75 in his first round.

The morning round posed a struggle for senior Alexander Frances and junior Marcus Wochner, as they posted scores of 76 and 81 to drop down the leaderboards heading into the afternoon.

The second round proved to be more difficult than the morning round for the Cougars.

Frances slightly improved his score by one stroke to play the best round with a 75 to land in a tie for 21st.

Watkins dropped his score from round one to a 76 but managed to remain in a top-5 spot in the leaderboards at a tie for 4th-place.

Wochner posted a 76 to move into a tie for 47th-place, while Gibson’s 79 and Borow’s 77 in the second round drew them even at 152 for a tie in 26th-place.

Heading into the third and final round of the competition, the Cougars sat in 4th place on the team standings with 18 holes left to play across five players.

Frances played his best round of the event with a 74 to propel him into a tie for 10th place at 225 (+9).

Despite scoring a 77 in the final round for his highest of the event, Watkins finished in a tie for 6th-place with a score of 222 (+6).

Borrow finished his tournament with a highest score of 81 to take a tie for 33rd at 233 (+17).

Gibson recorded an 83 in his final round to sit in a tie for 43rd at 235 (+19) while Wochner’s score of 82 rounded out the Cougars final hole to leave him in a tie for 60th-place at 239 (+23).

The Cougars will now head home to host its last competition before the American Athletic Conference Championships, with the Bayou City Collegiate Classic taking place on April 11-12 in Montgomery, TX.

