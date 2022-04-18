Student robbed at gunpoint outside Fine Arts Building

A student was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon in the courtyard of the Fine Arts Building, according to a University security alert.

The suspect asked to use the student’s phone before showing a a tan and black semi-automatic handgun and demanding for the student’s smartwatch and money.

The suspect is a Black male, approximately 25 years old with facial tattoos and a faded haircut, wearing a black pullover shirt, blue jeans and red Nike shoes, according to the alert. No injuries were found.



The suspect was seen heading westbound away from the building on a blue bicycle.

More information will be added as the case continues to develop.

