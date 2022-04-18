side bar
logo
Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Crime

Student robbed at gunpoint outside Fine Arts Building

By April 18, 2022

A student was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon in the courtyard of the Fine Arts Building, according to a University security alert.

The suspect asked to use the student’s phone before showing a a tan and black semi-automatic handgun and demanding for the student’s smartwatch and money.

The suspect is a Black male, approximately 25 years old with facial tattoos and a faded haircut, wearing a black pullover shirt, blue jeans and red Nike shoes, according to the alert. No injuries were found.

The suspect was seen heading westbound away from the building on a blue bicycle.

More information will be added as the case continues to develop.

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑
  • COVID-19

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑