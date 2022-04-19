UH track and field completes four-day Mt. Sac Relays

The UH track and field team concluded and shined after four days of competition at the Mt. Sac Relays.

Graduate student Quivell Jordan highlighted all Cougars’ performances by taking home a first place finish in the men’s 400-meter hurdles while setting a new career-best time at 49.66.

In the men’s 4×100 meter relay, sophomore Shaun Maswanganyi tied the third-best time in the nation for the men’s 100 meters as he clocked in at 10.10.

This performance won him the 1-seed for the finals as senior Edward Sumler IV picked up a 6-seed time at 10.22.

Maswanganyi finished in third place in the finals while Sumler IV grabbed fifth place to finish the competition.

Graduate student Naomi Taylor managed to qualify for finals in the women’s 100-meter hurdles and finished with a time of 13:26 which happened to be third overall.

Senior Devin Vallejo ran his way to third place in the men’s 1500-meter race clocking in at 3:47:41.

In the men’s 4×400 meter relay, graduate students Antonio Ruiz and Quivell Jordan partnered with senior Jordan Booker and junior Trey Johnson finished with a time of 3:06:31 which eliminated them from a podium spot.

The Cougars will now return home to compete at the J. Fred Duckett Twilight on Saturday at Rice.

